India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 4:36 PM

Indians not 'guinea pigs', stop Covaxin rollout till ph 3 trials over: Cong

"His objections are over 'Covaxin' which has been approved for emergency use but has not completed phase-3 trials to prove its reliability." The Congress leader said that the government is not giving a choice to the people.
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 4:36 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

As the government gears up for the Covid vaccination drive targeting health care and frontline workers, the Congress has cautioned the government that since the ‘Covaxin’ vaccine has not completed phase-3 trials, it should not be rolled out as Indians are not “guinea pigs”.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “The government should not roll out vaccines till their efficacy is completely established and mandatory phase-3 trials are over, as Indians are not ‘guinea pigs’.”

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

Traffic authorities said that only stranded vehicles followed by Srinagar-bound vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed in the evening.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway allowed after six-day closure

Representational Photo

J&K Govt orders transfers, new postings in administration

Representational Photo

Five militant associates held for pasting threat posters in J&K's Pulwama: Police

His objections are over ‘Covaxin’ which has been approved for emergency use but has not completed phase-3 trials to prove its reliability. The Congress leader said that the government is not giving a choice to the people.

Tewari tweeted: “Till yesterday NDA/BJP claimed Covaxin has been cleared for emergency use. Today by not allowing recipients to pick vaccine of his choice is NDA/BJP making guinea pigs out of Indians @drharshvardhan. Is roll out THE REAL Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin?”

The first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin landed in Delhi from Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech aims to dispatch around 55 lakh vaccines to 11 cities in the initial phase, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai and Jaipur.

Latest News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

Traffic authorities said that only stranded vehicles followed by Srinagar-bound vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed in the evening.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway allowed after six-day closure

File photo of Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson.

It'll be nice for Real Kashmir to be in ISL: Head coach Robertson

Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

'Over 50,000 cervical cancer cases can be prevented in India by 2050'

In Delhi, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) would receive 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine from a consignment which landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday morning, officials told IANS.

The RGSSH has already received 2.64 lakh doses of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine on Tuesday. The hospital has received 22 boxes consisting of 26,400 vials of ‘Covishield’, the Covid vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Tagged in , ,
Related News