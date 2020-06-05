India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of 9,851 cases; death toll 6,348

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960 while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 273 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 123 were in Maharashtra, 44 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, six each in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, four each in Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, two in Uttarakhand and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Of the total 6,348 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 2,710 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,155 deaths, Delhi with 650, Madhya Pradesh with 377, West Bengal with 355, Uttar Pradesh with 245, Tamil Nadu with 220, Rajasthan with 213,, Telangana with 105 and Andhra Pradesh with 71 deaths.

The death toll reached 57 in Karnataka and 47 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 35 fatalities due to the disease, Bihar has 29, Haryana has 24 deaths, Kerala has 14, Uttarakhand has 10, Odisha has seven and Jharkhand has reported six deaths so far.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID fatalities each, Assam has recorded four deaths while Chhattisgarh has reported two deaths so far.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 77,793, followed by Tamil Nadu at 27, 256, Delhi at 25,004, Gujarat at 18,584, Rajasthan at 9,862, Uttar Pradesh at 9,237 and Madhya Pradesh at 8,762.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 6,876 in West Bengal, 4,493 in Bihar, 4,320 in Karnataka and 4,223 in Andhra Pradesh.

It has risen to 3,281 in Haryana, 3,147 in Telangana, 3,142 in Jammu and Kashmir and 2,478 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 2,415 coronavirus infection cases so far while Assam has 1,988 cases. A total of 1,588 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,153 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 793 cases, Chhattisgarh has 756, Tripura has 644, Himachal Pradesh has 383, Chandigarh has 301 cases, Manipur has 124, Goa has 166 and Ladakh has 90 cases.

Puducherry has 82 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland has 80, Arunachal Pradesh has 42 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya have registered 33 infections each.

Mizoram has reported 17 cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 12 cases while Sikkim has reported two cases till now.

“7,610 cases are being reassigned to states,” the ministry said on its website adding “Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR.”

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.