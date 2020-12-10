Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 10:47 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 10:47 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News

All parties treated equally, Mehbooba staged drama: Shahnawaz

Govt should take steps necessary steps for settling displaced KPs in Kashmir: Chrungoo

Give priority to pending cases: Justice Magrey

'Discharge duties independently, partially and without fear and favour'

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306.

The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

J&K LSA observes Human Rights Day

Representational Photo

Principal GMC Jammu suspends erring official

MSME sector backbone of economy: Hina Bhat

Advisor Baseer Khan conducts surprise inspection of receiving stations, workshop

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Tagged in ,
Related News