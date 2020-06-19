India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Ayodhya ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:50 AM

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is serious and defending the country is most important .
Press Trust of India
Ayodhya ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:50 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Trending News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.

“The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially,” Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is serious and defending the country is most important . The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers.

Latest News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Meanwhile, different Hindu organisations staged protests against China in Ayodhya.

While Hindu Mahasabha activists burned the Chinese flag, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and smashed Chinese-made products.

Related News