The armies of India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

While confirming the ceasefire violation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Handwara Dr Sandeep Chakravarti said, “No loss of life or any damage to property has been reported so far”.

It is pertinent to mention here that two soldiers were killed and four others injured in a ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector a week ago.