Indo-Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Uri

The armies of India and Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing in Kamalkote sector of Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

A police official said that Pakistan Army resorted to the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Nera Behak of Kamalkote sector.



“It was an exchange of light fire and the same was retaliated by the Indian Army,” he said adding, “The fire continued for an hour and has stopped now”.

As per the official, a cow that belongs to Farooq Ahmad Shah of Kamalkote died during the exchange of fire.