UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 3:46 PM

Indo-Pak armies trade fire along LoC in north Kashmir's Tangdhar

Officials said that there were no immediate reports about injury or casualty.
File Photo
File Photo

The armies of India and Pakistan Monday afternoon exchanged gunfire along the line of control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. 

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Pakistan rangers resorted to “unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted the posts of the Indian army”. 

“The fire was heavily and effectively retaliated by own troops,” they said.

They said that there were no immediate reports about injury or casualty. 

A senior police official told KNO that they received information about the ceasefire violation in Teethwal area. “Further details about it are awaited,” he said.

