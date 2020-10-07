Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

The armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday morning traded gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipeer sector of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement issued to news agency GNS, Defense Spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said that the Pakistani troopers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons which as per the statement was given ‘befitting response.’

“Pakistani rangers violated ceasefire and targeted the forward post of Indian army along the line of control (LoC) areas,” the statement said.

“However no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far,” the statement reads.