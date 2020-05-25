Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 5:16 PM

Infectious Diseases Block equipped with superlative facilities inaugurated at SKIMS

Dr. Ajaz Koul hailed administration for its support in his brief remarks in inaugural function.
File Pic
File Pic

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) today crossed another milestone to further strengthen advanced patient care services with inauguration of Infectious Diseases Block (IDB), officials said.

The inauguration was done by Advisor to L.G of Jammu & Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.

It is the first center of its kind in North India which is equipped with superlative quality facilities, said an official, in a statement.

The services that will be provided include 40 bedded isolation ward, l5 bedded high dependency isolation ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The center will also have four bedded RO and Dialysis Unit, Independent Portable X-ray, USG Machine and ECG, Lab facilities for Haemogram Coagulation studies Arterial Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysis, Biochemistry etc.

The newly established Infectious Disease Block (IDB) will be headed by Dr. Ajaz Nabi Koul, Consultant Infectious Disease and lncharge COVlD-19 SKlMS who is a trained specialist in the management of infectious diseases and is playing crucial role in the campaign against COVlD pandemic.

Dr. Ajaz Koul hailed administration for its support in his brief remarks in inaugural function.

Dr. Ajaz Koul credited the administration of SKIMS for its support in making innovative center (IDB) a reality. He said that the patient care services have drastically been enhanced.

Director SKlMS & EOSG, Dr. A.G Ahangar appreciated the contribution of everyone in building the patient care services, especially the engineering department and other supportive management services for accomplishing this task in shortest possible time with all the odds on account of working and non-availability of materials etc.

Regarding the spike in number of doctors testing positive for Covid-19, Dr. A. G. Ahangar expressed satisfaction about the safety measures taken at all levels to ensure protection of frontline health workers.

He said the administration is alert and is taking all possible steps for safety of health care workers.

