Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Army

Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A defense official told news agency GNS that a group of around three intruders attempted to infiltrate in General area of Machikumari and PT 2288 area on July 16 afternoon.

The bid was, however, foiled by the personnel manning the area, the official said, adding: “In the ongoing operation one of the intruders has likely been killed.”

“The operation is going on in the area even as vigil has been tightened to thwart any other possible bid by the intruders,” the official added.