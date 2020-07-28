Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Rajouri, militant killed

The Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC0 in Nowshera’s Kalal sector and shot dead one militant.

Official sources said a group of four or five militants attempted to cross into this side of the LoC in Nali village of the Kalal sector.

“The bid was foiled by alert troops. A heavy explosion also took place near the site where militants were trying to sneak in,” said a source.

He said that one militant was killed in the action while three to four others were pushed back, two of them in an injured condition.

“Entire area on the LoC in Kalal has been cordoned off and searches are going on,” added the source.