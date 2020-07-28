Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 7:11 PM

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Rajouri, militant killed

“The bid was foiled by alert troops. A heavy explosion also took place near the site where militants were trying to sneak in,”
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 7:11 PM
File Photo
File Photo

The Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC0 in Nowshera’s Kalal sector and shot dead one militant.

Official sources said a group of four or five militants attempted to cross into this side of the LoC in Nali village of the Kalal sector.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

“The bid was foiled by alert troops. A heavy explosion also took place near the site where militants were trying to sneak in,” said a source.

He said that one militant was killed in the action while three to four others were pushed back, two of them in an injured condition.

“Entire area on the LoC in Kalal has been cordoned off and searches are going on,” added the source.

Related News