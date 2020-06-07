Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir: Army

Army on Sunday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A spokesman said a patrol of the army spotted a group of Pakistani militants trying to infiltrate into this side of the Line of Control on the night of 3rd June.

“On being challenged, the infiltrators retrieved back under the cover of darkness and inclement weather. In a hurry, the infiltrators left behind their rucksacks with winter clothing, batteries and other equipment to be used for their attempted crossing of the fence,” said the spokesman, in a statement.