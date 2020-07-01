Jammu, Latest News
Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, one militant killed

The Army on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district by killing one militant.

Official sources said that on Wednesday morning at about 05:55 AM, a group of militants was spotted while they were trying to sneak into this side from across the LoC in B-Gala area of Keri in Rajouri district.

“Militants were engaged in a firefight and one of them was killed,” said a source.

An AK assault rifle, two magazines and incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the slain militant, he said, adding that more militants are believed to be hiding in the area.

A search operation has been launched to trace them, he added.

