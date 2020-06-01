Infiltration bid foiled, three militants killed in Rajouri: Army

Army on Monday claimed to have to killed three militants after foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Quoting an army official, news agency GNS reported that in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation which started on 28th May, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along the LoC in Naushera Sector.

Three heavily armed Pakistan trained militants have been killed. Search of the area is in progress, the officer added.