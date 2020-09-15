Inspired by Bollywood flick, man impersonates as police sub-inspector in Doda, held

Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday arrested a man who was impersonating as a police sub-inspector in Doda district of Jammu region, officials said.

Quoting reliable sources, news agency KNO reported that the man was inspired from Bollywood movie ‘Phataposter Nikla Hero’ in which famous actor Shahid Kapoor would act as a fake police officer.

During interrogation, the man claimed that he wanted to serve the people.

A senior police officer told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that an information was received by Doda police about a civilian who was working with the police by pretending to be a police sub-inspector.

“The person was identified as Neeraj Kumar, of Arnora, Doda. He would remain deployed with the other policemen at Naka points in Doda and would wear proper police uniform with SI rank badges on his shoulders,” the officer said.

“The arrested person would also join duties with other security forces personnel on important points,” the official said, adding that “an in-house inquiry has been ordered to find out how the civilian mingled with cops.”

He said the police verification has revealed that the civilian had never attended police recruitment neither was he having any connection with the police. “He was merely pretending as a police SI,” the official said, adding that “a case in FIR 164/2020 have been registered in Doda police station and investigation is going on.”