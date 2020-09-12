Intelligence wing of J&K police raids doctor's house in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Saturday raided the residential house of a doctor in Palhallan village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting reports, news agency KNO reported that a team of CIK officials carried out searches at the residence of Hakeem Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, son of Muhammad Ramzan, in Raipora area of Palhallan today morning.

Quoting sources, the report said that Hakeem is a doctor by profession and his son runs a medical shop in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom told KNO that the searches are underway and further details will be shared accordingly.