The interview for JKREGP of Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) Shopian which was earlier scheduled on July15 2020 is now rescheduled on July16, 2020 at Mini- Secretariat Shopian at 11 A.M.

As per an official handout, the District Officer, KVIB Shopian informed that District Development Commissioner Shopian (Chairman DLTFC) has approved the date for conducting of DLTFC meeting for the selection of candidates under JKREGP of KVIB.