Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 6:26 PM

'Intruder' shot dead at LoC returned to PaK authorities

“A close relative of the deceased from the other side of the LoC had come and identified the person,” the SHO said.
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 6:26 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

The body of a 39-year-old man who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was on Thursday handed over to Pakistan Administrated (PaK) authorities, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kamran Chack son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in PaK.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf said that armies of both the sides were in touch with each other and were making efforts to dispatch the body at the earliest to the family for the last rites. It has been returned to PaK authorities via Kaman Post (Peace- Bridge) in Uri, he said.

“A close relative of the deceased from the other side of the LoC had come and identified the person,” the SHO said.    

The officials from the Police, Army, civil administration, and Health department were present on the spot.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Representational Pic

Army defuses four unexploded mortar shells in J&K's Poonch

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF’s Coy/70 B shot dead one individual moving suspiciously across the fence at Dulanja village along LoC and ignoring verbal warnings. “The intruder came close to the fence and threw some papers across the fence,” police had said.

Tagged in ,
Related News