'Intruder' shot dead at LoC returned to PaK authorities

The body of a 39-year-old man who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was on Thursday handed over to Pakistan Administrated (PaK) authorities, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kamran Chack son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in PaK.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf said that armies of both the sides were in touch with each other and were making efforts to dispatch the body at the earliest to the family for the last rites. It has been returned to PaK authorities via Kaman Post (Peace- Bridge) in Uri, he said.

“A close relative of the deceased from the other side of the LoC had come and identified the person,” the SHO said.

The officials from the Police, Army, civil administration, and Health department were present on the spot.

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF’s Coy/70 B shot dead one individual moving suspiciously across the fence at Dulanja village along LoC and ignoring verbal warnings. “The intruder came close to the fence and threw some papers across the fence,” police had said.