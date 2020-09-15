'Intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in north Kashmir's Uri

Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an intruder in ‘No Man’s Land’ along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.



A police official told Greater Kashmir that at about 2:15 pm an individual was observed moving suspiciously across the fence ahead of own post at Dulanja Coy/70 Bn BSF by the sentry.



“The intruder was challenged on which he hid behind a tree. On warning that he will be fired upon if he didn’t come out with hands above the intruder came out and was asked to walk towards the fence, with due caution,” he said.



“Subsequently the intruder came close to the fence and threw some papers across the fence. The same was being checked,” he said.



“The intruder was asked to strip for a closer search. He ran back and after repeated verbal warnings he didn’t listen and was shot by the sentry. The intruder had fallen on the ground across the fence,” the official said.



“Efforts were being made to retrieve his body from no man’s land,” said SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali.