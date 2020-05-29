Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 10:57 AM

ITBP cop dies due to cardiac arrest in J&K's Rajouri

Representational Pic

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) man died due to cardiac arrest in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, officials said today.

Quoting reports, news agency GNS reported that the man from ITBP’s 2nd battalion identified as Ram Singh Meena, posted at Adhoc 10 Palma, died due to cardiac arrest.

A police officer told GNS that his body has been shifted to GMC Rajouri for postmortem.  A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, he added.

