Latest News, Sports, World
Press Trust of India
Melbourne,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 1:04 PM

I've battled depression and continue to struggle with it: Mitchell Johnson

"You have your moments where you struggle with it really bad."
Press Trust of India
Melbourne,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 1:04 PM
Mitchell Johnson. Image Source: Wikipedia / NAPARAZZI
Mitchell Johnson. Image Source: Wikipedia / NAPARAZZI

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has opened up on his battle with depression, saying he continues to struggle with his mental health even after retiring from all forms of cricket in 2018.

“Through my cricket career I actually just dealt with it (depression), it’s just about me now actually moving forward and taking it upon myself to be active with certain things, to keep my mind going,” Johnson said in Channel 7’s SAS Australia.

Trending News
Aerial view of Srinagar. Author: KennyOMG

Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Centre notifies land law

GK Photo

Leopard mauls four people in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Pic

One dead in Handwara road accident

HDF employees in SDH Sopore demand salary

“I’ve found it tougher since retiring from cricket. All of a sudden, you’re not doing as much. You sort of lose your purpose a little bit,” he added.

Johnson, who took 313 wickets from 73 Tests, retired from Test cricket in 2015 but continued to play for three more years in the IPL and Big Bash.

“I struggle with, probably, confidence at times. I’m in that transition now where I’ve been out of playing cricket for about two years,” the 38-year-old said.

Latest News
File Photo/ GK

Back-to-village 3: 10,000 cases of youth, women sanctioned under various schemes, Rs 100 cr disbursed, says J&K LG

GK photo

Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after five hours of closure

Aerial view of Srinagar. Author: KennyOMG

Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Centre notifies land law

GK Photo

Leopard mauls four people in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Asked if he had found retirement hard, Johnson replied: “Yeah plenty of times. I found out I’ve got depression … but I think depression was something I’ve had even from a younger age.

“It (cricket) sort of blocked things out in a way. It sort of hid the depression, but there were a lot of times where you would go back to your room, you’re away from family and you start to dwell on things.”

Johnson feels a cricketer’s lifestyle is at times responsible for such a condition.

“You have your moments where you struggle with it really bad and it can be tricky when you’ve got a lot of time to think about things,” he said.

“You’ve just got no control whatsoever and your mind starts playing those tricks on you, you start thinking of the worst,” the left-arm pacer added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News