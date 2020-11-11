Health, Kashmir, Latest News
J&K corona tally over 1 lakh with 507 new cases; 433 recoveries

The active cases total 5,480 -- 1,601 in Jammu division and 3,879 in Kashmir division.
Total coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the one lakh mark as 507 more persons tested positive on Wednesday, with 433 more recoveries recorded in the Union Territory.

An official bulletin said 181 new cases came up in Jammu division and 326 in Kashmir division.

So far, 1,00,351 corona cases have been detected in J&K, of which 93,313 have recovered. Its death toll is 1,558, including nine who succumbed on Wednesday.

The active cases total 5,480 — 1,601 in Jammu division and 3,879 in Kashmir division.

