Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
January 28, 2021

J&K colleges to resume class work from Feb 1; COVID-19 SOPs to be strictly adhered to: Parvez

Although the institutions remained open for examination and administrative related works, the colleges will open for the first time for normal classes after almost a year.
File Pic
File photo of Talat Parvez Rohella

With winter vacation at the institutions coming to an end, degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will resume class work from February 1, the government said on Thursday.

The winter vacation for colleges in summer zones of Jammu will end on January 31 while as the winter vacation for degree colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu on February 14.

Accordingly, the physical class work for students in Jammu colleges will start on February 1 while as in Kashmir valley, classes will resume on February 15, Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella told Greater Kashmir.

He said classes will be held while adhering to all COVID-19 SOPs already issued by the government.

“We will take all precautionary measures for resuming classes. Sanitization of college premises and other precautionary measures will be taken care of by the department,” Rohella said.

Although the institutions were already open for examination and administrative related works, the colleges will open for the first time for normal classes after almost  a year.

The J&K government has ordered for reopening of schools in J&K in a phased manner.

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in J&K were closed in March last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the order issued by the Administrative Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh, the government educational institutions will physically open in a staggered manner for academic activities from February 1.

“The schools in summer zone areas of Jammu division will physically open for class 9th to 12th from February 1,” the order reads, adding that in case of elementary classes, teachers will attend from February 1 for preparation.

“The students will physically attend classes from February 8, 2021,” the order reads.

The order further states that the schools in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division will open as per their schedule.

Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) shall be followed in letter and spirit in addition to suggestions of district disaster management authorities, the order reads.

