J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 115 COVID-19 infections, taking the overall case count to over 2000. 101 among the cases were reported from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu, officials said.

Among them 74 were confirmed at army’s command hospital while the remaining at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura—15, CD hospital—11 and SKIMS Bemina—6 and remaining elsewhere in Jammu and private labs.

Confirming that 74 samples tested positive at the Command Hospital Udhampur, Lt Col Inam Danish Khan told news agency GNS reported that 42 among them were from Kupwara, 11 from Budgam, six from Srinagar, three each from Jammu and Rajouri, two from Udhampur besides one each from Poonch, Samba, Akhnoor, Kathua, Surankote, Kulgam and Annatnag.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told GNS that out of 1429 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab, 15 returned positive.

Professor Farooq Jan, medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them, four are from Kupwara, three from Pampore Pulwama, two each from Srinagar, Shopian and Anantnag while one each is from Kulgam and Baramulla.

Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, told GNS that out of 450 samples processed at Microbiology Lab at CD hospital, 11 came out to be positive.

Four of the positive samples were received from GMC Anantnag, three of the patients are from Srinagar—2 admitted in JLNMH Srinagar, one Dalgate—three from Baramulla including 55-year-old man who had died couple of days ago and one case is from Chadoora Budgam.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina told GNS that out of 259 samples tested at the hospital’s diagnostic labouratory, six returned positive and include one from Lal Bazar locality of Srinagar and five from Shopian—four from Vehi and one Memandar.