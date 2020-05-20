Jammu, Latest News
J-K admin imposes restrictions around quarantine centres in Udhampur

Strict action shall be taken against the defaulters, it said
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed restrictions around quarantine centres in Udhampur district where stranded people brought back from other states through special trains have been kept, officials said on Wednesday.

These directions were issued soon after the visit of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to the railway station in Udhampur on Tuesday, they said.

Murmu took stock of the facilities being provided to the people of the UT who were stranded outside and are being brought back through special trains.

District Magistrate, Udhampur, Piyush Singla imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc around all designated notified quarantine centres of the district, the officials said.

As per an order, there shall be no gathering of four or more persons in the radius of 30 metres outside the notified quarantine centres.

Strict action shall be taken against the defaulters, it said

Police have been asked to make necessary deployment to ensure strict implementation of instructions in letter and spirit.

The administration has transported over 74,218 J and K residents back to their hometowns through special trains, buses and flights so far, as per official figures.

