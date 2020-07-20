J-K admin notifies territorial jurisdictions of 8 ACB police stations

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday notified eight police stations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and specified the areas of their respective jurisdiction.

The notification to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department.

While a central ACB police station with jurisdiction over the entire Union Territory has been notified, the other seven police stations more or less serve the police ranges which are usually headed by a DIG.

Police stations have been established in Jammu (jurisdiction over Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts), Rajouri (jurisdiction over Rajouri and Poonch districts), Srinagar (jurisdiction over Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts), Doda (jurisdiction over Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts), Anantnag (jurisdiction over Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts), Udhampur (jurisdiction over Udhampur and Reasi districts) and Baramulla (jurisdiction over Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts).