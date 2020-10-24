Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 4:56 PM

Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Durga Nag temple

He also prayed that displaced Kashmiri pandits return to their homes as soon as possible.
Faroob Abdullah at Durganag Temple today. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK
Faroob Abdullah at Durganag Temple today. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the ancient ‘Durga Nag’ temple here on the occasion of ‘Durga ashtami’ and ‘Ram navami’, and paid obeisance to the deity.

The National Conference (NC) leader, who turned 84 earlier this week, prayed for peace and wellbeing of humankind.

He arrived at the temple located at the Dalgate along with members of his party when priests from the Kashmiri pandit community were performing a ‘havan’ there.

“This is an important day for our Hindu brothers and sisters and this temple has a significance. I came to extend my greeting to them on the occasion of religious festivals being celebrated here,” Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha member, told reporters.

He also prayed that displaced Kashmiri pandits return to their homes as soon as possible.

Dressed in a traditional pathani suit, the NC leader was wearing a face guard in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed to people to follow all protocols of social distancing at public places.

Durga Nag is believed to be a more than 700 years old temple. In 2013, a Shiv Lingam was placed at the temple premises.

