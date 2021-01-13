J-K records 121 new coronavirus cases, no deaths reported

Jammu and Kashmir did not record any coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours but 121 new positive cases took the number of infected people to 1,22,885, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the fresh cases, 55 were from Jammu division and 66 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 35 in Srinagar district.

Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi and Kishtwar did not report any fresh cases, while 12 districts recorded fresh cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,629 in the union territory, while 1,19,344 patients have recovered so far, they said.

As no fresh death due to coronavirus was reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the union territory stayed at 1,912.