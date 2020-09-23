Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 23, 2020, 9:08 PM

J-K records 1,249 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths; tally stands at 67,510

The single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the UT has been crossing the 1,000-mark for the last 21 days.
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,249 fresh coronavirus cases and 20 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 67,510 and the death toll to 1,062, officials said on Wednesday.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,249 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — with 646 in Jammu and 603 in the Kashmir Valley,” they said.

The single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the UT has been crossing the 1,000-mark for the last 21 days.

The cumulative figure of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 67,510, officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 230 fresh cases, followed by 199 cases in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 19,918 active cases in the UT, while 46,530 people have recovered.

Of the latest 20 fatalities, 16 deaths were reported in Jammu and four in the Valley, they added.

