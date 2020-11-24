Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 9:01 PM

J-K records 431 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more die

There are 5,357 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 431 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,07,330 while 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours raised the toll to 1,651, officials said.

The Jammu division accounted for 253 of the fresh cases, while the Kashmir division recorded 178 new infections, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 122 COVID-19 cases, followed by 84 in Srinagar.

There are 5,357 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, while 1,00,322 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Four of the new deaths due to the coronavirus were from Jammu and six from the Kashmir region.

