J-K records 551 fresh cases, 11 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 551 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its virus count to 93,764, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,466, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 197 are from Jammu and 354 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of new cases at 127, followed by 109 in Jammu district, according to the officials.

There are 6,928 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 85,370 patients have recovered so far in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The union territory recorded 11 more deaths, four in Jammu and seven in Kashmir. With these, its death toll stands at 1,466, they said.