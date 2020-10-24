J-K records 577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The COVID-19 tally of Jammu and Kashmir rose to 91,329 on Saturday with 577 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,430 as six more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 213 are from Jammu and 364 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of new cases at 130, followed by 116 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 7,680 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 82,219 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Out of the six deaths recorded in the union territory on Saturday, three each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir. With these, the death toll stands at 1,430, they said.