Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 9:19 PM

J-K reports 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Jammu recorded the highest of 117 cases, followed by 75 in Srinagar district.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 9:19 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 10 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hour.

The union territory’s COVID-19 tally has reached 1,16,600 and the death toll mounted to 1,812, officials said.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

Of the fresh cases, 243 were reported from Kashmir and 217 from Jammu division.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 117 cases, followed by 75 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,434 as 460 more patients recovered from the infection. So far, 1,10,354 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Latest News
File Photo of Antonio Guterres

UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations

Representational Photo

COVID19 is world war: SC

GVEI dominates Srinagar Sqay Championship

Premier League | JKPDC beat Sports Council-XI 4-0

The union territory reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours six from Jammu and four from Kashmir region.

Tagged in
Related News