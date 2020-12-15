J-K reports 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 10 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hour.

The union territory’s COVID-19 tally has reached 1,16,600 and the death toll mounted to 1,812, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 243 were reported from Kashmir and 217 from Jammu division.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 117 cases, followed by 75 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,434 as 460 more patients recovered from the infection. So far, 1,10,354 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The union territory reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours six from Jammu and four from Kashmir region.