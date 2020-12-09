Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 9, 2020, 7:56 PM

J-K reports 369 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Jammu district recorded the highest number of new cases at 89, followed by 86 in Srinagar
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,14,407 on Wednesday with 369 fresh cases while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,767, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 190 were reported from the Jammu division and 179 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of new cases at 89, followed by 86 in Srinagar, according to the officials.

The number of active cases in the union territory surged to 5,016, while 342 more patients recovered from the infection. So far, 1,07,624 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir regions, they said.

