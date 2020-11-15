Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 7:06 PM

J-K reports 460 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities in a day

Srinagar district recorded the highest 120 cases, followed by 94 in Jammu.
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 460 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,02,619, while while nine fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,589, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 189 were from Jammu division and 271 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 120 cases, followed by 94 in Jammu.

There are 5,688 active cases in the Union Territory, while 95,342 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the nine deaths reported in the Union Territory, four were from Jammu and five from Kashmir valley.

