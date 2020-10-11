Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 8:59 PM

J-K reports 569 fresh COVID-19 cases

Nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours. Of them, five were reported in Jammu and four in the valley
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 8:59 PM
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 569 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The union territory’s caseload has now reached 83,633 and death toll to 1,322, officials said.

Trending News

SSB trooper shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara

APSCC oppose concession to KPs in higher education

'850 MW Ratle project to become reality soon'

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA)

“The UT recorded 569 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — with 207 in Jammu and 362 in the Kashmir valley,” they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 147 new cases, followed by 108 in Jammu, the officials said.

There are 10,466 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 71,845 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Latest News

SSB trooper shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

Gunfight breaks out in Rambagh Srinagar

Navin Choudhary inaugurates Buyer-Seller Meet of Horticulture Department

J&K SLSA observes International Day of Girl Child

Nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours. Of them, five were reported in Jammu and four in the valley, the officials said.

Tagged in ,
Related News