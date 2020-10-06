Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 7:53 PM

J-K reports 739 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

There are 13,712 active coronavirus cases, while 65,496 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 7:53 PM
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 80,476 and the death toll to 1,268, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 183 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 91 in Jammu district, they said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

“The Union Territory recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours — with 290 in Jammu and 448 in the Kashmir Valley,” they said.

There are 13,712 active coronavirus cases, while 65,496 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K – eight each in Jammu and the valley – taking the death toll to 1,268, they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News