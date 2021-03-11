Health, Kashmir, Latest News
J-K reports 97 new COVID cases, 1 death

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,27,363, while one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the new cases, 10 were from the Jammu Division and 65 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 39 cases, followed by 10 in Jammu district.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, seven other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active was 896 in the union territory, while 1,24,498 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,969 as one fresh fatality was reported from the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours, they added.

