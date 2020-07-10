J-K: SMC Mayor election to be held on July 14

The election for the Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will be held on July 14, officials said on Friday.

The secretary of the SMC on Thursday issued a notice for a meeting of the general council of the corporation for electing the new mayor, they said.

Junaid Azim Mattu was removed as the Mayor of the SMC after a no confidence motion against him was passed by the corporation last month.

Businessman Sheikh Imran, who has changed his loyalties several times since getting elected as the corporator, was seen as the key man behind the removal of Mattu from the post.

It is believed that Imran himself is vying for the Mayor’s post.

Interestingly, he was removed as deputy mayor of the corporation in December last year.