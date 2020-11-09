J-K's COVID-19 tally reaches 99,352 with 460 new cases, death toll rises to 1,542

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 460 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 99,352, while nine fatalities in a day took the death toll to 1,542, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 153 were from Jammu division and 307 from Kashmir Valley. Srinagar district recorded the highest of 161 cases, followed by 99 in Jammu, they said.

There were 5,565 active cases in the union Territory, while 92,245 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the nine deaths reported in the Union Territory, one was from Jammu division and eight from the Kashmir Valley.