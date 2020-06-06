J&K reports 3rd Covid-19 death in a day; overall tally 39

Jammu and Kashmir reported third death due to covid-19 on Saturday as 70-year-old man’s swab sample returned positive for the virus, hours after his death at SMHS hospital here. His death has taken the overall fatality due to the virus in J&K to 39.

A resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir Kupwara district, the septuagenarian was brought to the hospital around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and died within an hour after admission, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency GNS.

“He had multiple problems and died of bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

The hospital authorities, sources said, had kept the body in mortuary and would be handed over as per covid-19 protocol, sources said.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man from Shopian and another 62-year-old from Jammu succumbed to the virus.

Medical superintendent CD hospital Dr. Saleem Tak told GNS that 72-year-old man from Shopian was shifted to CD hospital yesterday. “He had underlying symptoms and died today,” he said.

Dr. Kirti Bhushan, deputy medical superintendent GMC Jammu, said that the elderly woman from Miran Sahib Jammu was admitted on 24 May and tested positive subsequently. “She was suffering from heart and orthopedic problems,” he added.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 39. So far Srinagar district with nine deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.