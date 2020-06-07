J&K records highest single day spike of 620 Covid-19 cases; overall tally now 4087

The Government on Sunday informed that 620 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 37 from Jammu division and 583 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4087.

Moreover, 90 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 09 from Jammu Division and 81 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 4087 positive cases, 2830 are Active Positive, 1216 have recovered and 41 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 36 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 218481 test results available, 214394 samples have been tested as negative till June 7, 2020.