J&K reports 330 fresh Covid-19 cases; overall tally now 9261

Jammu and Kashmir reported 330 fresh covid-19 infections on Wednesday – 59 from Jammu Division and 271 from Kashmir valley – taking the overall tally to 9261.

Giving the district wise breakup, officials said Srinagar reported 119, Baramulla 82, Anantnag 26, Rajouri 23, Kupwara 18, Doda 14, seven each in Bandipora and Samba, five each in Budgam and Udhampur, four each in Kulgam, Ganderbal, Shopian and Reasi, two each in Pulwama, Ramban and Jammu, one each in Kathua and Kishtwar.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2385 samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 83 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS among them 28 are from Anantnag, 21 from Srinagar, 19 from CRPF, seven from Bandipora, three from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Shopian while address of one was not available.