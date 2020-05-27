GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:01 AM

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:01 AM
File Pic
In a biggest day spike in novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 162 COVID-19 infections were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of the patients to 1921.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that 73 cases were confirmed at microbiology laboratory of CD hospital, 39 at SKIMS Soura and 38 in Jammu. Remaining cases are from private laboratories, they said.

