J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

In a biggest day spike in novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 162 COVID-19 infections were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of the patients to 1921.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that 73 cases were confirmed at microbiology laboratory of CD hospital, 39 at SKIMS Soura and 38 in Jammu. Remaining cases are from private laboratories, they said.

Among the new cases, Anantnag reported 4 cases, Kupwara 26, Kulgam 27, Bandipora 2, Baramulla 10, Budgam 2, Shopian 12 and Pulwama 21. In Jammu division, sources said, Reasi reported three cases, Kathua 3, Samba 3, Ramban 1, Udhampur 11, Jammu 4, Poonch 11 and Rajouri 2.