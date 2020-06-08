Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:19 PM

J&K records third Covid death in a day; overall toll now 44

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 65-year-old man from Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district died of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital confirmed to news agency KNO that a Covid-19 positive patient died at the facility on Monday afternoon.

“He (deceased) was 65-years-old and hailed from Hadnwara area of Kupwara,” he said. “The patient was very sick and had many underlying issues.”

Earlier in the day, a resident of Khanyar Srinagar and a CRPF trooper died of Covid-19.

The death toll due to Covid-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 44 which includes 39 from Kashmir division( including a non-local tailor and a CRPF man) and five from Jammu division.

Related News