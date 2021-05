Chairman Tehreek e Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Wednesday passed away at a Jammu hospital a day after he was admitted there, news agency PTI reported.

Sehrai, who was booked under PSA in July last year and was lodged in Udhampur jail, was on Tuesday admitted to GMC Jammu after his health deteriorated. As per reports, he was suffering from multiple ailments.

News agency PTI while quoting officials, reported this afternoon that Sehrai breathed his last at the hospital.