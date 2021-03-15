Jaish commander Sajjad Afghani among two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Militant commander of the Jaish e Mohammad outfit, Sajjad Afghani was the second militant to be killed in the gunfight that broke out two days ago at Rawalpora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the slain’s identity on Twitter this morning adding searches are going on at the gunfight site.

On Sunday, police confirmed the killing of a local LeT militant, Jehangeer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Narapora Shopian in the gunfight, that broke out Saturday evening a day after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Two of the protestors, who had thronged the area yesterday to disrupt the encounter received pellet injuries, one of them in eye, in clashes with forces while a cop was also injured in the head after he was hit by a stone.