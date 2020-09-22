Jaish militant killed in Charar-e-Sharif gunfight, says SSP Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir police today said that one unidentified militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit has been killed in an encounter in Nowhal area of Charar-e-Shareef in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A few associates of the slain militant, believed to have escaped from the encounter site, are active in the area and would be tracked soon, said the police.

While speaking to the reporters, SSP Budgam Amod Nagpur, according to news agency KNO, said yesterday evening, joint teams launched an operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants in Nowhal area of Charar-e-Shareef area.

“The militants fired indiscriminately at the forces with bullets and grenades. Today morning, one unidentified militant has been killed from whose possession large quantity of arms and ammunition besides incriminating material has been recovered,” the SSP said, adding that the slain militant was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.

Asked whether any militant managed to escape, he said that the operation was successful on part of the forces. “There are a few associates of slain militant active in the area and we will soon catch them,” the SSP said, adding that the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.