Jammu: 4 held for attempt to murder

Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case here, police said on Sunday.

The four are criminals and had attacked Rohan Thapa alias Kallu, a resident of Gorkha Nagar, near Bahu Plaza in Gandhi Nagar area on June 27, causing life threatening injuries to him, a police spokesperson said.

He said Surjeet Singh alias Shittu of Kharian had an old enmity with the victim and conspired with his friends, Ajay Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, to kill him.

They took the help of Manga of Valmiki Colony who observed the movement of the victim and passed the information to Singh who along with his friends attacked Thapa, the spokesperson said.

A special team was constituted which rounded up some criminal elements based on the footage of CCTV cameras and other evidence, he said.

A number of raids were also conducted in and outside the Jammu district and after hectic efforts, the team headed by SHO Gandhi Nagar Inspector Gurnam Singh Choudhary was successful in apprehending the accused.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, the spokesperson said.