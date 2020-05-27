Jammu and Kashmir govt orders transfers, new postings

UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:01 AM

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfers and new postings in the civil administration.

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:

Ravinder Kumar, IAS (JK:2012), Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JK Trade Promotion Organization, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore.

G.A. Sofi, Director General, Libraries, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries, J&k.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO.

Sheikh Arshad Aryub, KAS, Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, is transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K.

Leena Padha, KAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Shahbaz Ahmad Nirza, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Angrez Singh Rana, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation.

Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Officer on Special Duty with Advisor (BK) to the Lieutenant Governor, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.