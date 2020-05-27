GK Top News, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:01 AM

Jammu and Kashmir govt orders transfers, new postings

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:01 AM

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfers and new postings in the civil administration.

In the  interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

Woman injured as windstorm damages houses, uproots trees in Baramulla

Minor girl among two dead, another injured after strong winds uproot tree in Shopian

No end term exams for current and previous semesters: Kashmir University

Ravinder Kumar, IAS (JK:2012), Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JK Trade Promotion Organization, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore.

G.A. Sofi, Director General, Libraries, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries, J&k.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO.

Latest News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

GK Pic

Srinagar admin forms committee to ensure smooth movement of essential services during lockdown

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

File Pic

Govt sends back 26564 outbound migrant workers to different states, UTs

Sheikh Arshad Aryub, KAS, Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, is transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K.

Leena Padha, KAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Shahbaz Ahmad Nirza, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Angrez Singh Rana, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation.

Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the office  of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Officer on Special Duty with Advisor (BK) to the Lieutenant Governor, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Related News